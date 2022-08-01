Prince Charles in turmoil after bin Laden family donates to his foundation

According to a survey by Sunday Times, published on July 30, 2022, Prince Charles would have accepted a donation of one million pounds sterling (approximately 1.1 million euros), for his foundation the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund (PCWF), from two members of Osama Bin Laden’s family: Bakr and Shafiq Bin Laden. The latter are the half-brothers of Osama Bin Laden, founder of Al Qaeda and leader of the attacks in New York on September 11, 2001.

On October 30, 2013, according to the British magazine, a private meeting would have taken place between the three men, at Clarence House, the official London residence of the eldest son of Elizabeth II. This meeting would therefore have taken place two years after the death of Osama Bin Laden, killed by American special forces, in May 2011, in Pakistan.

It is also indicated that at the time, several advisers of Prince Charles would have pleaded for the foundation not to accept this payment, in vain.

Prince Charles would not directly accept the offer

If the organization of the foundation of the heir to the throne of England does not deny the donation and its origin, in a press release, Ian Cheshire, president of PCWF assures that this decision was taken by the administrators, and not by the Prince Charles.

In addition, he says, the necessary checks were carried out “with information from very wide sources” and the donation was carefully considered. According to Ian Cheshire, the violent acts of Osama Bin Laden should not “tarnish the whole family”.

In addition, a source explained to the Guardian that accusations that Prince Charles brokered the deal or ignored advice telling him to return the money were unsubstantiated.

The heir multiplies the scandals

This new report from Sunday Times does not represent the first pecuniary affair that splashes Prince Charles. In 2015, revealed The Guardian, he had received bags with a total of three million euros in cash from a Qatari sheikh. A sum transferred to his foundation, but which hindered the rule according to which no member of the royal family can accept cash as a gift (only a check from a patron or intended for a charity is possible).

Also, in 2021, after the revelations of the Sunday Timesfrom DailyMail and Mail on Sundaythe former valet of Prince Michael Fawcett had been suspected of having helped a Saudi businessman to obtain a decoration, in exchange for large donations made to charities of the crown.

A few months later, the former president of the foundation had to resign for having accepted hundreds of thousands of euros from a Russian donor. An investigation is still ongoing for these two cases.