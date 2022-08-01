News

Prince Charles: they report that the son of Queen Elizabeth II accepted a million pounds from the family of Osama bin Laden

The Prince of Wales accepted a payment of one million pounds ($1.2 million) from the family of Osama bin Laden, the Sunday Times reported.

It added that Prince Charles accepted money from two of Osama bin Laden’s half-brothers in 2013, two years after the al Qaeda leader was eliminated. The donation was received by the Prince of Wales Charitable Foundation (PWCF).

According to Clarence House, the British heir’s office, PWCF assured them that “thorough due diligence” had been carried out, and that the decision to accept the money rested with the trustees. “Any attempt to characterize it in any other way is false,” they assured the BBC.

Clarence House has also disputed some of the points made in the article.

