Prince Harry and Leonardo DiCaprio united to save Africa

The campaign of the Prince Harry to stop oil drilling in Africa added some high-profile supporters, including Leonardo Dicaprio. In fact, VIPs from all over the world have embraced his cause, also arousing the attention of environmentalists who have requested the immediate suspension of drilling.

Prince Harry’s environmental cause to stop oil extraction in Africa

Leonardo Dicaprio, Forest Whitaker and Djimon Hounsou are just some of the big names that have joined the Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex, in fact, brought from his main groups of environmentalists and many famous people to ask for the suspension of oil and gas drilling in the river basin. Okavango. According to a press release by Re: wild, in fact, the Canadian oil and gas company Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica) began drilling the Okavango River Basin in late 2020 after obtaining a license for exploratory drilling in an area of ​​13,200 miles.

And despite the concerns of the community locals, the company has not ceased its environmentally damaging activity. The hip bone of the River Okavango, in fact, it presents a network of river systems that cross theAngola, the Botswana and the Namibia and which supplies water to nearly 1 million people. The area also includes the Okavango Delta, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its biodiversity.

Leonardo DiCaprio also shares the appeal

In an editorial written by Prince Harry and Namibian environmental activist and poet Reinhold Mangundu sul Washington Post on October 14, we warn of the “permanent destruction“Due to drilling. The two, in fact, wrote: “We believe this would plunder the ecosystem for potential profit. Some things in life are best left undisturbed to fulfill their purpose as a natural benefit. This is one of them“. And also Leonardo Dicaprio joined the cause, sharing a video on Instagram in which he asks fans to add their name to the petition calling for an end to drilling.

“Re: wild stands with the people of the Okavango River basin – wrote the actor – that depend on the health of the watershed for their survival. ReconAfrica is ready to pollute their farms and destroy a beautiful landscape, one that benefits all life on Earth, forever. Join us by signing the petition in the link in bio. Together, we can #SaveTheOkavango. For all savages. “

