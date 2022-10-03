Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about to move? This luxurious property that catches their eye

Shortly after Prince William and Kate Middleton moved – from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor – it looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also looking for a new home. According to The Sun, the Sussexes are looking to move from their Montecito home – bought in June 2020, just six months after announcing their intention to step back as working members of the Royal Family – for Hope Ranch, an exclusive gated community located about fifteen kilometers away.

Their current $14 million home has nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, the outlet reports. It is situated on 2.5 hectares of land overlooking the Pacific Ocean and features a private theater, gym, spa, wine cellar, swimming pool and of a separate guest house where Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, stays when she visits them.

Hope Ranch homes cost more than $22 million, and the place is said to be a quieter community for Harry, Meghan and their two children Archie and Lili. The Sun reports that ‘sophisticated out-of-area thieving gangs’ who specialize in crimes against high-value property have recently targeted Montecito, where not only the Sussexes but also celebrities like Adam Levine live. (Maroon 5), Katy Perry, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Aniston and Ariana Grande. Last May, Harry and Meghan’s house in Montecito was the subject of two intrusions in 12 days. Santa Barbara police records show visits were made on May 19 after an intruder was reported, and again on May 31.

According to the Mirror, the more secluded Hope Ranch “contains a range of facilities including a country club, golf club and tennis court, as well as a strong equestrian community.”

The couple moved to Montecito in March 2020 with their first son Archie, while their second child, Lilibet, was born in California.

Melissa Tellaa