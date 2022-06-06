Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left London due to the indifference of William and Carlos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St Paul’s Cathedral during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London (Reuters)

After participating in the beginning of the celebrations for the Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left England amid indifference from the royal family.

Harry and Markle invited Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children to their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday party as a way to bond, but the royal family did not attend.the site noted on Monday Page Six.

Amid the brothers’ ongoing contentious relationship over the Sussexes’ statements on television, Meghan and Prince Harry invited the Cambridges to the party at their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor on Saturday. But the Cambridges and two of their three children, Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, were in Wales that day taking part in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Sussexes returned to California without spending time alone with William and his family. “Things are still tense – William is still wary of spending time alone with Harry, as you never know what may be reported next.” a source told the aforementioned outlet.

the royal couple quietly left the UK on Sunday, amid the festivities.

Nevertheless, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wished Lili a happy birthday on Instagram, as did the rest of the royal family. The royal’s Twitter account posted a balloon emoji and the message: “Wishing Lilibet a very happy first birthday!”

Her grandfather, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also posted a message for the girl’s birthday, who met his great-grandmother.

And the Sussexes, who attended two of the Jubilee events, spent Lili’s birthday with a party at their Windsor home. as reported The SunThe birthday party was attended by Zara and Mike Tindall’s children (Mia, 8, Lena, 3, and Lucas, 1), along with daughters Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly (Savannah, 11 and Isla, 10). Other guests included Archie’s godfather, Charlie Van Straubenzee, and Archie’s brother Tom, who is godfather to Princess Charlotte.

It was Lili’s first visit to the UK and her 3-year-old brother Archie’s first trip back since the family left the homeland. of Harry to leave for the United States in March 2020 after resigning from his official positions in the British royal family.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Reuters)

The prince and his wife Meghan Markle appeared Thursday at a discreet return public during the parade that began the jubilee of Elizabeth II.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex banned from Buckingham Palace balcony as they are now membersnot active” of royalty, remained invisible to the broadcasts of the parade of the Trooping the Colour.

The tabloids, however, showed photos of Meghan, dressed in a dark dress and large white hat, talking to Harry, whose dark suit contrasted with the traditional military uniform worn by his father Carlos and older brother William during the parade.

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in a car in London (Reuters)

Under the resounding of the cathedral bells, the 37-year-old grandson of the monarch arrived dressed in a morning suit and gray tie, wearing all his decorations.

Smiling but tense, the 40-year-old former American actress was dressed very elegantly in a trench coat and a colored skirt – between gray and beige – from the Dior Haute Couture brand, and matching hat, gloves and shoes.

The crowd greeted them with a mix of cheers and jeers, illustrating the mixed views they arouse in the UK.

Britain’s Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, Prince Harry, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Lady Sarah attend St. Paul’s Cathedral during the Jubilee celebrations (Reuters)

The youngest son of Prince Charles, 37, returned to the United Kingdom several times since the “Megxit”, which led to the divorce between the couple and the monarchy: for the funeral of the queen’s husband, Felipe, in April 2021, and then for the inauguration of a statue with the effigy of his mother Diana.

With Meghan, he also paid a brief visit to the queen, before the Undefeated Games in the Netherlands in April. But the couple did it in secret.

For Prince Philip’s funeral, Meghan stayed at MontecitoCalifornian coastal town where they reside, since she was seven months pregnant with her daughter, Lilibet.

In the United Kingdom, the couple is very unpopular (63% of unfavorable opinions, according to the YouGov institute) and it is also unpopular for the tabloids, They do not miss the opportunity to criticize it.

“Their departure has left the feeling that they have turned their backs not only on the country, but on the queen, on the institution”, recently opined Omid Scobie, author of a book about the couple. “They are hated, and I think anything they do will be amplified in a very negative way,” he added.

