Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince George’s broken heart

After breaking Prince George’s Charlotte heart last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have made up for it. A meeting could take place.

“Children George and Charlotte are said to be upset and in tears over Harry’s snub,” ‘OK!’ magazine reported last year. on the sidelines of a file, where he and question of a trip to the United States of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

They would have considered staying in New York and not in California, near Meghan Markle and Prince Harry who “would not have invited them to their huge house” in Montecito.

“Harry and Meghan are constantly around Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry and are regular guests of Ellen DeGeneres, and they wouldn’t want William and Kate stepping on their toes,” a source said.

And this decision would have broken the hearts of George and Charlotte, who would have hoped, in addition to their uncle and aunt, to see “their cousin Archie and meet Lilibet”.

But things would have worked out since a meeting between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, with their nephews and their niece, would have taken place in Windsor.

In addition, it could also be that Prince George could also appear in public alongside Prince Harry at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

According to The Mirror, the Prince and Princess of Wales would not rule out the idea of ​​taking their eldest son to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in order to reassure the nation “about the order of succession”.

