Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to Buckingham, but run out of room on the balcony of honor with the queen

They were not expected and finally they have been the great surprise of the day. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have joined the rest of the British royal family to witness the traditional Trooping the Color parade that has kicked off the celebrations for Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

The marriage has not gone out on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the rest of the royals, but they have been seen closely following the procession from the former office of the Duke of Wellington, which offers privileged views of the square known as Horse Guards Parade .

This is the first time in two years that the marriage meets with the rest of the ‘active’ members of the monarchy and they have been seen interacting very animatedly with the young daughters of Zara Tindall, Harry’s cousin, talking to the three girls to entertain them and asking them to keep quiet in the most solemn moments.

At the time of going out to greet the balcony, the sovereign has been surrounded by the firm’s hard core: her daughter Princess Anne with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Charles with his wife Camila and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children . harry and meghan, who resigned from their institutional role in 2020, They have been left without an invitation, as has the Duke of York, whose presence would have undoubtedly overshadowed the event due to the damage that his public image has suffered as a result of the sexual abuse lawsuit that ended up being settled with an out-of-court settlement..

Compared to other years, the number of people who have passed through the balcony has been much lower: only 18 relatives of the queen have made an appearance outside the palace. Among the group were her son Prince Edward with his wife Sofia and their two children and three of Elizabeth’s cousins ​​with one of their spouses.

Harry and Meghan are expected to appear in public again tomorrow, Friday, to attend a religious ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral and the big question everyone is asking is if their children Archie and Lilibet will accompany them at some point.

Read more here about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex:

Meghan Markle fears that Prince Harry wants to return to England

The Duchess of Sussex works undercover as a volunteer in Uvalde

Meghan Markle has not contacted anyone in her family despite her father’s stroke