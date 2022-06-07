Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a photo of their daughter Lilibet

Meghan Markle and the prince harry they shared a new photograph of their daughter Lilibetafter celebrating his first birthday.

In the image, the little girl is seen wearing a pale blue dress and a white bow around her characteristic red hair.

The photo captured by Miss Harriman It was during the party held by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor.

A second black-and-white shot shows Meghan Markle holding her daughter in her arms and smiling at the camera.

It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around ❤️🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/bg3RY6MOEu — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) June 6, 2022

Lilibet’s birthday was celebrated on Saturday during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. According to various sources, the meeting was attended by Mia, Lena and Lucas, children of Zara Tindall; besides Savannah and Isla, daughters of peter phillips.

“It was a lovely party and had everything you would expect from a child’s birthday party“said a source close to the portal.

“There was no formal entertainment. The idea was for it to be very relaxed and informal, with people free to come and go as they please.”

