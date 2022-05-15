Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘tried to enforce’ 1 royal rule at Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Invictus Games in April 2022.

A royal commentator and reporter says they didn’t want journalists “asking them questions.”

They also said the questions could result in dismissal from the Invictus Games.

No questions, please. A royal reporter says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Invictus Games appearance had the couple trying to “enforce” a rule the British royal family often uses to navigate their complicated relationship with the press. Rule? Journalists cannot ask questions.

The Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands, were a major event on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s calendar. It marked their first major joint outing of the year after accepting an honor at the NAACP Image Awards in February 2022.

Harry and Meghan’s appearance at Invictus Games lasted one weekend. He arrived after a stopover in England to visit Queen Elizabeth II. The couple kicked off the competition by attending a series of events together over a three-day period. Meghan introduced Harry at the opening ceremony and they even shared a kiss on stage.

As with the Invictus Games of the past, Meghan and Harry cheered on the athletes, participated in photo shoots and engaged in PDA. At the close of the weekend, Meghan left the Invictus Games while Harry, the games’ founder, stayed on.

A royal reporter says the questions meant getting ‘banned’ from the Invictus Games

Apparently, questions were forbidden at the Invictus Games. Royal reporter Richard Palmer told The Royal Round Up, per Express, that Meghan and Harry wanted journalists to refrain from doing any kind of investigation.

“It’s quite interesting, actually, I was talking to some people who were in The Hague for the Invictus Games, where this particular interview [Harry’s NBC Today interview] was delivered,” Palmer said, referring to Harry’s conversation with Hoda Kotb. in which he said he is making sure Queen Elizabeth is “protected.”

Palmer continued, saying that even though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped down from their senior royal roles, they are still behaving like one.

“Although no longer active members of the royal family, both Harry and Meghan were trying to enforce the rules and commitments that exist between the media and the Palace when members of the royal family have official engagements,” he said. .

Palmer continued, sharing that a reporter told him the questions would result in his being kicked out of games.

“You know, as a Dutch journalist was telling me, they were essentially told that if you start asking them questions, then, you know, you will be expelled,” he revealed.

“I just don’t know what they expect people to do like that,” Palmer added.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Being a royal correspondent is ‘very complicated’ with ‘rules of engagement’

Palmer also spoke about the job of being a royal correspondent, noting the unique challenge that comes with it. It’s a “very complicated area as a royal correspondent” attending royal engagements, she said. “You’re always dying to ask questions, or whatever, but the rules of engagement are don’t ask questions.”

