Prince Harry and Meghan no longer want children (after Archie and Lili)

Your own will, Harry he manifested it two years ago. “Two children, maximumHe promised then, explaining how his greatest desire was to protect the surrounding environment. “I believe, thanks to the people I met and the places I was lucky enough to visit, that I have developed a strong connection and a strong love for nature,” he said, interviewing for Vogue Dr. Jane Goodall. “I’ve always wanted to make sure, or at least try to, even before I have a child or children.”

“Not too many,” the dear friend of the family interrupted him at the time, forcing the prince to admit. “Two, maximum. I always thought this planet was loaned to us. And, with the intelligence that we all have, or with the degree of evolution we are all supposed to have arrived at, I believe we should be able to leave something better for future generations “, justified the Duke of Sussex, who last June 4 announced the birth of his second daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountabetten-Windsor.

Harry, therefore, would have no intention of following in the footsteps of his brother, who is said to further expand his already large family. With Meghan Markle, he would prefer to stop with just two children, thus guaranteeing the planet greater respect and less consumption of (limited) resources.

William and Kate Middleton do not rule out having a fourth child

