Prince Harry and the revelations of his next book

“The family motto is ‘never complain, never explain yourself,’ but it’s just a motto,” Enrique said. He claims that behind the scenes, there were “endless” complaints and explanations, many of them damaging to him and Meghan.

For Cooper, who is a member of the Vanderbilt family dynastic, landing the interview was a success, though not on the level of Oprah Winfrey’s sensational interview with the couple in March 2021. That shoot prompted accusations of racism in the royal family and Meghan she confessed that she was so isolated and emotionally devastated inside the palace that she once considered suicide.

For the British interview, Harry chose Tom Bradby, an ITV correspondent who developed a close relationship with the prince and his wife. Bradby did the first interview with Meghan, during a trip to southern Africa in 2019, in which he revealed the depth of her unhappiness with real life. “Thank you for asking, because not many people have asked me if I’m okay,” Meghan told him.

Bradby got them to talk about another subject. Enrique assured that he had sought an approach, but that he was rejected by his brother and his father, a claim refuted by a person linked to the palace. “They think it’s better to keep us as the villains in a way,” Enrique said.

Buckingham Palace has not commented on the clips, consistent with the lack of response to the Netflix documentary. Carlos recently announced that Enrique would be invited to his coronation in May, suggesting that he would like to get over the grudge and play a healing role in the family.