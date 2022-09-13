Prince Harry banned from wearing military uniform at Queen’s wake, but an exception was made for Andrew

The Duke of Sussex has been denied the opportunity to wear a military uniform while mourning the queen, even though his disgraced uncle, the Duke of York, will be able to do so at the state wake.

Harry, who had front-line experience during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, will wear civilian clothes for official events, including the late monarch’s state funeral.

Only working royals, to which category Harry and Andrew does not belong, are allowed to dress in military uniform at five ceremonial events.

These are the ceremony at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, which took place on Monday, and the coffin procession to Westminster Hall, the state wake, the funeral service at Westminster Abbey and the burial ceremony at Windsor.

The Duke of Sussex and his uncle the Duke of York at Philip’s funeral in 2021 (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA) (PA Archive)

But an exception has been made for Andrew, who will wear a uniform as a “special mark of respect” for the queen when he stands guard over her coffin during the princes’ wake.

At the memorial service proceedings later this week, Andrew is expected to be joined by the Queen’s other children: the King, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex.

This is likely to be a bitter pill for ex-soldier Harry, who is proud of his decade in the armed forces and saddened after the queen stripped him of his honorary military roles, including captain-general of the Royal Marines. after Megaxit.

Earlier on Monday, he wrote about his special memories of when the queen attended his marching parade in 2006, when he became an officer in the British Army.

Prince Harry beaming as his grandmother the queen reviews him and other officials during the Sovereign’s Parade at Sandhurst in 2006 (James Vellacott/PA) (PA Wire)

He also spoke of his “first meeting” with his grandmother as “my commander-in-chief,” and this was apparently a reference to the time the late monarch made him smile and blush as she checked on the cadets.

A source confirmed that Harry, whose rank is captain, would not be wearing a uniform for any events.

Andrew stepped down from public life after the furor over his friendship with the late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

He then paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case against a woman he claimed he had never met.

In January, before his legal settlement, the queen stripped him of all his honorary military posts, including colonel of the Grenadier Guards, and relinquished his HRH title.

The Queen and the Duke of York (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA) (PA Wire)

Andrew, a former Royal Navy officer who was active in the Falklands War, retained his rank of Vice Admiral and is expected to wear the same uniform.

Virginia Giuffre sued him for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after she was trafficked at the hands of Epstein. Andrew denied the accusations.

At the religious thanksgiving ceremony at St Giles on Monday, Andrew wore evening dress, while his brothers, including Edward, who has retired from the Royal Marines, wore military clothing in the procession behind the queen’s coffin.

King Charles III, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex join the queen’s coffin procession in Edinburgh (Jamie Williamson/Daily Mail/PA) (PA Wire)

Andrew wore eight medals and decorations: his South Atlantic Medal for service in the Falklands, his Silver, Gold, Diamond and Platinum medals, a Royal Navy Long Service Medal with Bars, the Canadian Forces Award with Bar and the New Zealand Commemoration Medal.

At the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April 2021, the queen addressed the issue of dress, deciding that no member of the royal family should wear a uniform.

It was a break with tradition but was considered the most eloquent solution to the problem.

Senior royals in civilian dress for Philip’s funeral (Justin Tallis/PA) (PA Archive)

Reports had suggested that Andrew was considering wearing the admiral’s uniform.

He was due to be promoted to admiral in 2020 to commemorate his 60th birthday, but this did not happen in the aftermath of his disastrous participation in Newsnight.