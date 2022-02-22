Prince Harry does not stop his legal battle to obtain police protection in the United Kingdom

Prince Harry fears for his safety and that of his family if he returns to England without official protection (Reuters)

When Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision in January 2020 to resign from their royal positions and move to California, they knew they were leaving many privileges behind. No longer being working members of Elizabeth II’s family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have to pay for their own security, something they do in the US, where they live. However, those agents do not have jurisdiction in the UK. Thus, The prince demands police protection from the British government since he does not “feel safe” in his native country.

Prince Harry, sixth in line to the throne, is not expected to attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service next month in London as his legal battle over safety continues. On Friday, a court heard that Harry did not “feel safe” in Britain without the protection of Scotland Yard officers, who he believes offer superior protection to privately hired bodyguards.

The lawyers for Elizabeth II’s grandson have assured that Harry, 37, and his family “they are unable to return to their home” due to lack of security. Apparently, the youngest son of Charles of England and the late Lady Di longs to take his two children, Archie and Lilibet, to the UK for a visit, but says he cannot do so under current conditions.

Robert Palmer representing the British Home Office before the High Court of Justice in London at the first hearing held on Friday, noted that the money Harry was willing to pay for that security is “irrelevant.” In your written documentation, explain that “personal protection security by the police is not available privately”.

This means that if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ever consider returning to the United Kingdom, even for a visit, they must do so with their team of bodyguards and cannot be official police officers.

Palmer said the committee charged with deciding on the protection of public figures and members of the royal family has already given Harry “exceptional status” on the occasions he has come to Britain after his departure from the royal family. .

With the intention of returning to the United Kingdom at some point with Meghan Markle and her two children, Archie and Lilibet, Prince Harry requested official protection for his family (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Shaheed Fatima, the prince’s legal representative, told the court: “This complaint is about the fact that the duke does not feel safe when he is in the UK because of the arrangements about his safety that began to apply in June 2021 and that will continue to apply if you decide to return.

In a statement in mid-January, the prince’s spokesmen explained that he himself was willing to pay for security, although they also argued that there are other cases of “people who have left public office and maintain police protection at no cost.”

“Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, he served two combat tours of duty in Afghanistan, and his family has been the target of well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats in recent years. While his role within the institution has changed, his profile as a member of the royal family has not. Neither is the threat to him and his family, ”he claimed.

Since leaving in early 2020, Prince Harry has only been to his native country twice, at least publicly. The first was in April 2021 to attend the funeral for his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Elizabeth II. The second and last to date was on July 1 when he, along with his brother William and in the gardens of Kensington Palace, unveiled a statue in honor of his mother, Princess Diana. On the two official trips, Harry went without Meghan, who, they say, is not interested in returning to the United Kingdom.

When the 95-year-old monarch recently announced that it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla became queen consort when her husband Charles became king, Harry did not make any public comments in support of his stepmother.

Despite his distant relationship with his brother and father, Harry is still in contact with some members of the family. Last weekend he was caught watching the Super Bowl with his cousin Eugenia, daughter of Prince Andrew.

