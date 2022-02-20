Prince Harry ‘doesn’t feel safe’ traveling to the UK after losing state protection

The Duke of Sussex has taken legal action to get the British government to reconsider its decision not to allow him to hire public security.

Prince Harry, grandson of Elizabeth II, “doesn’t feel safe” traveling to the UK after losing taxpayer-funded police protection, his legal team argued at London’s High Court, The Guardian reported on Friday.

Within the framework of the first hearing to restore police protection during the Duke of Sussex’s stay in the country, his lawyer, Shaheed Fatima, expressed the prince’s concern about the security measures established when he and Meghan Markle decided to move away from royalty in 2020.

After renouncing their monarchical responsibilities, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had their police escort withdrawn. For this reason, Enrique proposed to the British Government to pay personally for the protection of public security services, since the private guards he has in the US. does not have access to intelligence information from the UK, which could be key in protecting him and his family.

However, the Home Office refused that proposal, so Prince Harry took legal action to get the British government to reconsider its decision. “This claim has to do with the fact that the applicant does not feel safe when he is in the UK due to the security provisions that were applied to him in June 2021 and will continue to apply to him if he returns,” he said. Fatima. “It goes without saying that he wants to return to see his family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart. Above all, this is, and always will be, your home.“, he concluded.

Harry’s concerns for his safety are believed to stem from an incident in London in July 2021, when the prince returned to the British capital for the unveiling of a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana. After a charity event, his car was reportedly chased by photographers.