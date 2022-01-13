Prince Harry Has Illness: His Health Condition Revealed – The Democrat

Prince Harry is sick – that’s how he is

Definitely the Prince Harry is one of the best known members of the world famous British royal family. Since he was just a teenager, he has been noted for his behavior rebel and out of line, unwilling to follow strict protocol. In recent years he has launched another sign of his rebellion when he chose to marry an American woman.

In fact, since 2018 he has been married to Meghan Markle, who never seems to have particularly liked Queen Elizabeth or to the rest of the royal family. Despite this, the two are more in love than ever and seem to have gotten over it crisis that had hit them. They have also decided to leave the UK for some time and now live in America with their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana.

The prince has certainly inherited his unconventional character from his mother, the beautiful one Princess Diana, tragically disappeared in 1997 in a car accident. From his father, however, he inherited one pathology. But what is it about?

Prince Harry, the disease he suffers from

The disease that Prince Harry suffers from is common to all men of the Windsor family. Everyone knows, in fact, that he also has an older brother, namely the Prince William who has been married to for over ten years Kate Middleton. Before getting married, the two had been engaged for many years. She wasn’t noble, but they met in college.

The father, on the other hand, is obviously the Prince Charles. The parents’ marriage was not happy because it was arranged. If the lady in the end had really fallen in love with her husband, it was not the same for him. All his life, in fact, he loved another woman, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

After the birth of the children, a gossip according to which the second son was not really Carlo’s son, since the couple was already in crisis and that the little prince looks much more like his mother.

However, a pathology that all men in the family suffer from denied this theory.

It is not nothing serious and he’s fine, but like his father and brother, Prince Harry also suffers from baldness. Dr. Asim Shahmalak also talked about it for Fabulos Dital. “Fatherhood was absolutely not kind to Prince Harry’s hair. However, the fort must be considered gene of the baldness that runs through the whole Windsor family“.