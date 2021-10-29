Prince Harry, his memoir and … George Clooney

The news has come to things done. In the sense that the book is ready. Written, revised, in the process of being printed and ending up in bookstores next year. When he wants the Prince Harry is capable of keeping a secret. And so only now do we learn that he has been writing his autobiography for a year. A volume of memoirs in which he promises to tell all the background of his life. And the Crown, this time, is really scared. But in all this, what does it have to do with it George Clooney?

The secret book of Prince Harry

The news came through a joint press release with the publisher and posted on the Archewell website. “I wrote it not as the prince I was born but as the man I became … I am thrilled that people can read a first-hand account of my life that is accurate and fully truthful.” More than a promise, a threat. And so they took it at court. Considering that they too knew it after the fact. “I don’t have to ask anyone’s permission,” would be Prince Harry’s words. He certainly did not inform his father, the Prince Charles. The villain of Harry’s story. Maybe the Queen has been told, but very recently.

Who is the racist of the royal family?

In London they are afraid of what Harry will write. Because from his statement, his story will be told through the lens of Megxit. And the prince’s version of events will certainly be very different from that of Buckingham Palace. Across the Channel they have already branded it as “Harry’s book written by Meghan”. Because now it’s always the fault of Meghan Markle, whatever is said and done. But since, for better or worse, we already know everything (thanks Oprah!), the only unanswered question is: who is the member of the royal family who asked what shade of color would be the skin of Archie? Everything else will be the final (hopefully) and mythological murder of his father that will allow Harry to become a man.

A $ 20 million autobiography

According to industry experts, the Penguin Random House, or the American publishing house that bought the rights, has dropped an advance to many zeros. There is talk of 20 million dollars for Prince Harry. Who promised to give them all to charity. For comparison, the Obamas received $ 65 million in advance for their two biographies, the highest ever paid in the world.

Prince Harry’s ghostwriter

Without wishing to extinguish someone’s romantic dreams, it is good to know that when a famous person says that he has written his memoirs, in most cases he is lying. In the sense that there is usually a ghostwriter, made available by the publishing house or found by the character, who materially writes the story based on the indications of the protagonist. Sometimes this author is obvious. Others very well hidden.

In the case of Prince Harry, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist wrote his memoirs JR Moehringer. Not new to this kind of collaboration. His, in fact, is one of the most beautiful biographies ever written: Open, the one of André Agassi. Another that on conflicting relationships with the father could give lessons.

George Clooney’s speech

But how did Prince Harry get to know JR Moehringer? It seems that the two were introduced by a special friend in common: George Clooney. The star has been a friend of the prince for years (perhaps). Enough to be invited with his wife Amal Clooney at the royal wedding on 19 May 2019 at Windsor Castle.

And handsome George made friends with the writer-journalist when he decided to turn Moehringer’s autobiography into a film. AND The tender bar, the film that has just finished shooting and which has as its protagonist Ben Affleck. The story is that of a child desperate for a father figure in his life among the patrons of his uncle’s bar. Prince Harry and Moehringer may have more in common than you think.

The aftermath of Prince Harry’s book

After this move, it becomes clear that Prince Harry has no intention of making peace with his family of origin. Telling “the truth”, or rather, his truth, of everything that has happened in his life, has the potential for an atomic bomb to explode. Hardly he and the Prince William they will be able to find common ground after the news of this book. The hope is that things don’t get worse.

