Prince Harry is Serena Williams’ life coach

What even a champion like Serena Williams might need a life coach we could have guessed, but that his mentor was just the Prince Harry, in all honesty, we never would have said that. Yet the Duke of Sussex, who since March 2021 became Chief Impact Officer of BetterUp, an American start-up that deals with mental health, has always had a certain predisposition to listening and dialogue. His strong sensitivity, the same that two years ago made him move away from the royal family in search of a different life on the other side of the world and that last year convinced him to support several projects related to mental health, including the documentary with Oprah Winfrey has helped the tennis champion more than once.

Prince Harry is linked to Serena Williams by a strong friendship. Chris JacksonGetty Images

To confess it was Williams herself, who revealed some details about hers during a press conference wonderful friendship with Harry. “I’m the kind of person who says, ‘Okay, I need to solve more than one problem. When can I come? Because you always solve them for me,” said Serena Williams, who in 2019 was sitting among the guests of honor at the wedding of Harry and Meghan, along with Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and his wife Amal. “I know I joke a lot, but Harry is really one of my coaches – said the tennis player, confessing that he could spend hours talking with Prince Harry -. Whenever I see him, he always solves all the problems in my life”. Net of all the controversy about Prince Harry’s life choices, for Serena the queen’s nephew is really her life coach both on and off the pitch.

Serena Williams among the guests at Harry and Meghan’s wedding. WPA PoolGetty Images

