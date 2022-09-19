Prince Harry learned of Queen Elizabeth II’s death five minutes before the official announcement

King Charles III informed his young son, Prince Harry, that his grandmother, Elizabeth II, had died just five minutes before Buckingham Palace issued the official announcement of her death. This was revealed this Sunday by the Sunday Telegraph.

This would imply that the prime minister, the conservative Liz Truss, learned the news of the death of the sovereign at the age of 96, two hours before her own grandson.

That newspaper indicates that the state of health of the monarch was communicated to the members of the royal family throughout the afternoon before the death of Elizabeth II. Although at that time it was not considered pertinent that her relatives rush to Balmoral Castle (Scotland), where the sovereign was.

According to him Telegraph, the situation changed the next day as the queen’s health worsened. So she urgently required the presence of her eldest son Carlos, who traveled to the castle by helicopter from Dumfries House. This is a country residence in Ayrshire, Scotland.

As the morning progressed, Elizabeth II’s eldest son called his children to inform them that the queen was not expected to recover and to advise them to prepare to travel to Balmoral.

Prince Harry learned of the death of Queen Elizabeth II five minutes before the official announcement

But according to that newspaper, Prince Harry was notified of the death long after his older brother did.

Staff working for the Duke of Sussex reportedly had difficulty finding a suitable flight that would transport the prince in time to see his grandmother. While his brother joined a plane chartered by the British Armed Forces (RAF) along with the Duke of York, Andrew, and the Earl of Wessex, Edward, which landed in Aberdeen at 3:50 p.m. (14:50 GMT).

Finally, Harry left Luton airport at 5:35 p.m. (4:35 p.m. GMT), an hour after Chief Executive Liz Truss had received the news.

The official statement from the palace was released at 6:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. GMT) and the plane in which the Duke traveled landed in Aberdeen at 6:46 p.m. (17:46 GMT).

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!