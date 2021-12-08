Prince Harry: “Quit your job if it doesn’t make you happy. Mental health is important.”
Prince Harry has no doubts: Those who quit their jobs following the pandemic did well if that job didn’t make them happy. Thus the Duke of Sussex interviewed by Fast Company Magazine commented thereGreat Resignation“, The wave of resignations in the US:” Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that have not brought them joy, and now they put their mental health first and their happiness. This is something to celebrate ”. According to Harry of England, “these problems have already been emerging for some years. Now we are faced with a general awareness of the role of mental health. This is why we must continue to keep the discussion on this topic alive ”. Mental health is very important to Meghan Markle’s husband and he has decided to talk about his in The Me You Can’t See, a documentary visible on Apple TV and produced with Oprah Winfrey. Not only that, Harry is at the top of the Better Up, a start-up that deals with mental health.
