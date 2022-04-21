Prince Harry revealed details of his secret meeting with Queen Elizabeth II: “We talk about things you can’t talk about with anyone else”

The prince refused to speak of his father, Prince Charles and his brother William, and does not know if he will attend the Queen’s Jubilee due to “security fears”, but insists that he remains Her Majesty’s closest confidant (Reuters )

In his last interview on American television, The Duke of Sussex refused to speak about his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, but said he speaks with Queen Elizabeth II “about things you can’t talk to anyone else about.”

Prince Harry also questioned whether he would attend his grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London in June in the wake of his ongoing fight with the Home Office, which denied him official security. “My home now, for the moment, is in the United States. They have welcomed us with open arms and we have a great community in Santa Barbara.’

The couple moved to the Montecito area of ​​Santa Barbara in California following their decision to step down as royals in early 2020.

In addition, he praised his grandmother’s “sense of humour” and spoke of the “really special relationship” they have after they learned of their surprise meeting at Windsor Castle last Thursday, where he had tea with her and his wife Meghan. Markle.

The couple made a surprise stop in London on their way to the Netherlands, where they opened the Invictus sports games for war veterans last Saturday. There was no record of the meeting, but it is known that they did not take her two children, Archie, 2 years old, and Lilibet, who will be one on June 4, whom the monarch has not yet met.

The former American actress was last seen in England in March 2020, when she attended the annual Commonwealth Day mass, while Harry paid a short visit to London in July last year to unveil with his brother, William , a statue of Diana, who died in a car accident in 1997, in the gardens of Kensington Palace.

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands, on April 16, 2022. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Asked by journalist Hoda Kotb what is the best thing about the queen, Charles and Diana’s youngest son, he said: “His sense of humor and his ability to see the humor in so many different things. We have a really special relationship. We talk about things that she can’t talk to anyone else about, so it’s always a nice peace for her. But I think… after a certain age you get bored of birthdays.”

“Being with her was great. It was so nice to see her, she is in great shape,” she said in an interview with NBC Today in the Netherlands.

“She always has a great sense of humor with me. I make sure she is protected and has the right people around her. Meghan and I both had tea with her, so it was really nice to catch up.”

Prince Harry recorded the interview in The Hague, Netherlands

And asked about his presence at the Jubilee celebrations, Prince Harry replied: “I do not know yet. There are a lot of things like security issues and everything else. This is what I’m trying to do, trying to get my kids to meet her.”

But when asked if he missed Charles and William, the duke deflected the subject, replying: “For me right now, I’m here focused on these guys. [atletas de Invictus] and these families and giving everything I can, 120 percent for them to make sure they have the experience of a lifetime. That is my focus here. And when I leave here, I come back and my attention is focused on my family who I miss very much.

And, speaking of his late mother, Princess Diana, Harry told NBC Today that he feels her “presence in almost everything I do now” and that he talks to his son Archie about her and that there are photos of Lady Di in his house.“I feel his presence in almost everything I do now. But definitely more in the last two years than ever before. She is taking care of us.”

