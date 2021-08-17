Prince Harry reveals details about Archie’s pregnant Meghan Markle’s suicidal thoughts

That Meghan Markle had had suicidal thoughts during Archie’s pregnancy she admitted it herself last March, in theinterview to Oprah Winfrey who caused an earthquake in the British royal family. But now the prince Harry has decided to tell some detail a more on those dramatic months. And he always did it by talking to Oprah, this time in the first episode of The Me You Can’t See, the new mental health series on Apple TV.

“The thing that prevented Meghan from committing suicide is to have understood how much it would have been unfair to me after everything that happened to my mother, ”Harry said.

«He did not want to put me in the position, once again, of lose another woman in my life. And especially not with a child inside her. Our baby“.

Although he lived with desperation the situation that had arisen with his entry into the Royal Family, Meghan did not want history to repeat itself, for her husband to relive a trauma similar to what he had to face at 12, when his mother Diana died in a car accident in Paris with Dodi Al Fayed.

During the bombshell interview last March, Meghan explained that she had reached a breaking point with the Royal Family when one of her members asked her what “skin tone” her baby would have. That episode of racism it threw her even further into despair, making her feel like she was in a cage: “I didn’t see a solution. I sat on the bed at night and thought, but without finding solutions. One night I realized that everything that was happening was only happening because I was breathing“.

Loading... Advertisements

Now, in the interview with Oprah for The Me You Can’t See, Harry revealed he had very afraid of losing Meghan: «The thing that scared me the most was understanding that she was lucid as she thought about those bad things. She wasn’t crazy. He wasn’t taking refuge in drugs or alcohol. She was absolutely sober“.

READ ALSO

Prince Harry: “I used alcohol and drugs to avoid thinking about the death of mother Diana”

READ ALSO

William, the saddest memory: “Those dark days, after the death of mother Diana”

READ ALSO

Queen Elizabeth does not stop: a smile against grief and controversy