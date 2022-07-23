Prince Harry scared: this requirement of Meghan Markle to which he gave in out of pure panic

In a biographical book on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, investigative journalist Tom Bower reveals that Meghan Markle allegedly pressured Prince Harry early in their relationship to compare her fate to that of his late mother, Lady Diana.

In November 2016, while the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been dating for a few months, the Duke of Sussex had decided to formalize his relationship with the American actress in a somewhat usual way. Indeed, Kensington Palace, which managed Harry’s communication, had sent a communicated to reveal the name of the young woman, while denouncing “the harassment” of which she was the victim. “His girlfriend Meghan Markle has been subjected to a series of abuse and harassment”had thus written the palace, before adding: “Prince Harry is worried for Miss Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he was unable to protect her. It is not normal that Miss Markle is subject to such a storm after a few months of relationship.

Finally, through this press release, Harry had also wished to point the finger at the responsibility of the media, denouncing in particular “national newspaper front-page bashing, social media sexism and racism, the legal fights to prevent the publication of defamatory stories and the attempts of illegal intrusions by journalists or photographers at the home of the actress”.

And nearly six years later, we discover astonishing revelations on this strange press release. In “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors“a biography on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, written by investigative journalist Tom Bower and published this Thursday, July 21, the author tells us that it was Meghan Markle who insisted that Harry write these words. She wanted so compare his fate to that of Lady Diana, without naming it. According to Tom Bower, Prince Harry would have accepted because he was panicked at the idea of ​​losing the young woman he had been dating for barely five months.

A strange comparison

It was Jason Knauf, Prince Harry’s press secretary, who was tasked with issuing this statement on behalf of the prince. “Harry dictated to Knauf the sentiments to be expressed in a statement. Meghan demanded that the statement reflect the parallel between her potential fate and that of Diana”writes the journalist in his book, adding that Jason Knauf still tried to warn the couple about such a comparison: “Knauf suggested that dramatizing Meghan’s distress would backfire, but Harry was adamant. If Meghan’s wish to be likened to Diana was not fulfilled, Harry insisted, he would likely lose her. Knauf nodded.”

In 2018, a few weeks before their wedding, royal columnist Andrew Morton published a biography about Meghan Markle titled “Meghan: A Hollywood Princess”. In this work, the author had in particular recounted the fascination of the actress for Diana, describing a young American in tears over images of her funeral and immersing herself in old video tapes of her marriage to Prince Charles. A fascination that would have gone very far