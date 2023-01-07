Prince Harry to publish his autobiographical book

In “Spare: In the Shadow” the Duke of Sussex wrote his darkest memories during his adolescence while he was part of the crown

In September 2020, Prince Harry Y Meghan Markle They decided that it was a good idea to sign a contract with Netflix, so that through Archewell Productions, they would create documentaries, feature films and children’s programming exclusively for the streaming platform.

You may also like: HBO to premiere documentary on the trial of Britney Spears

So on December 8, 2022, the first part of the story of the Dukes of Sussex was released, revealing the darkest details of their relationship, while they still belonged to the crown. The success was such that a week later the rest of the episodes were posted on the platform.

“It’s interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before… For me, having worked on ‘Suits’, it’s amazing to be surrounded by so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. It’s been a lot of fun.” Meghan Markle

Now him prince harry prepares for the launch of his autobiographical book Spare: In the Shadowin which he will reveal the darkest details of his past and will go on sale on January 10.

However, some memories have already been leaked to the press and one of them describes a strong fight that Meghan Markle’s husband had with his brother, Prince William, where he grabbed him by the neck and threw him to the ground while insulting the Duchess of Sussex. But, later the heir to the throne returned “with a regretful face, and apologized”.

As if that were not enough, the time he used drugs was also revealed and he described the moment he lost his virginity as humiliating. Although, there are other types of stories such as the learning that left him from the death of Queen Elizabeth II and her last moments with her.

Despite the fact that the book has not yet been published, there were those who expressed their discontent with what was written on its pages, such as his sister-in-law, Samantha Marklewho assured that he could use Spare: In the Shadow like toilet paper and his father thinks that everything reported is completely false, so his son-in-law is only looking for easy money.

Bookstores are known to expect to receive the copies late on Monday to avoid leaks, and one store confirmed it had signed a confidentiality document to ensure the memoirs were not put up for sale before their official release.

SVGP