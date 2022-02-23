Prince Louis of Luxembourg and Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue break off their engagement

This is how they announced it together to the gala magazine Point de Vue. “We will not marry. However, there was not a shadow or a problem in the couple, but differences of opinion that led us to make this decision.”, the prince pointed out.

“We have been in love for the last four years. We have always tried to be as honest with each other. Even when this honesty hurts like today, we are convinced more than ever that it is crucial”.

“Thinking things through, eventually we admit that as a couple, as parents, our visions are very different. Our ambitions in life are very different,” Scarlett added.

The couple announced their separation in an interview with a French publication.

(Instagram Court of the Grand Duchy / Emmanuelle Scorcelletti)



The couple assured the publication that the problems had nothing to do with the complications that entering a royal family could generate for Scarlett. “When we got engaged, we obviously discussed Scarlett’s entry into a royal family, with all that that implies in terms of protocol. That did not create any problem between us. We agreed”.

“We remain deeply united by friendship and tenderness”, assured Louis, 35, and Scarlett, 30. The third son of the Dukes of Luxembourg was previously married to Tessy Anthonywith whom he has a good relationship.