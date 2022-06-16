Prince Louis will receive a different education

There is no doubt that after Queen Elizabeth II, the protagonist of the events for the Platinum Jubilee of the monarch of the United Kingdom was Prince Louis, the youngest of the three children that Prince William and Kate Middleton have procreated since they contracted marriage on April 29, 2011.

The four-year-old practically stole the attention of everyone, including the media, conquering with their behavior, spontaneity, expression, curiosity, gestures and tiredness according to their age.

The photos and videos of his grimaces, of sticking out his tongue at his mother, of covering his mouth when he tried to control it, even his complaint during the parade on Sunday to close the festivities, went around the world causing an involuntary role.

Now, just over a week after those events, Prince Louis, currently fifth in line to the throne of the United Kingdom, has been unveiled. He will receive a different education than his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

According to the information that has been released, the main reason for this decision is not due to his behavior during the events of his great-grandmother’s Jubilee, but to theThe move that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will make during the summer of 2022 from Kensington Palace to Windsor Castle.

And it is that, this Tuesday it was confirmed that Prince William and Kate Middleton decided to be closer to Queen Elizabeth II, who a few months ago established her official residence in an apartment in Windsor Castle after spending practically her entire life in the palace of Buckingham.

Prince Louis, the youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton. (Aaron Chown)

Louis of Cambridge, Prince of the United Kingdom, is just 4 years old and since he was a baby he began to learn the rules of behavior in official crown events. (ChrisJackson)

As time went on, little Louis broke from all composure and was caught covering his ears as planes passed over Buckigham Palace, where the main balcony is located. (Aaron Chown)

Like any child, there was a time when he got bored and began to play. (Aaron Chown)

The little boy stole the attention of the audience with his gestures and expressions during the military parade in honor of 70 years on the throne of Queen Elizabeth II. (Ian Vogler)

There were times when Kate Middleton seemed to lose patience with her naughty son, but as a good mother, she kept an eye on him all the time to remind him of good behavior and correct him several more times. (Richard Pohl)

Louis constantly seemed to draw the attention of Queen Elizabeth II to talk to her, because according to the newspaper El Universal de México, recent statements by Kate and William revealed that children are in constant communication with their great-grandmother through mobile screens, especially from that the pandemic broke out. (Aaron Chown)

Louis did not stop talking to his great-grandmother, the Queen, although his mother was calling his attention at every moment. (Paul Grover)

Before stepping out onto the main balcony, Louis took a ride with his brothers in a large carriage. (©Eddie Mulholland)

Little Louis looked adorable in the outfit he was wearing for this big day. Inspired by sailors, the four-year-old boy wore a design by Rachel Riley, very similar to one that his father wore for the same occasion but in 1985. (Matt Dunham)

In all this morning of antics and gestures, Prince Louis did remember something important: to bow at the end of the royal walk. (Roland Hoskin)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children will move to Adelaide Cottage, a property located just 10 minutes from the apartments of the monarch of the United Kingdom, so The couple’s three children will have to change schools.

Currently Prince George, 8 years old, and Princess Charlotte, 7, attend Thoma’s Battersea School in London, and although it is not known what their new school will be, what is certain is that Prince Louis will not take classes at said school, rather, it is speculated that he will begin his studies at Independent Preparatory Lambrooknear Ascot.

For now, the youngest of the children of the Dukes of Cambridge, is about to finish his studies at Willcocks Nursey School in Kensington, the same nursery attended by his sister Charlotte.