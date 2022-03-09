Prince Royce and Emeraude Toubia Divorce

Prince Royce and Emeraude Toubia have decided to put an end to their long relationship and divorce to the sadness of their thousands of fans, who followed the couple since their story began in 2010. As expected, both are very sad about the separation, but they agree that it is the best decision at this time.

Given the rumors of a few days ago that there were about the end of this love, the People en Español portal was encouraged to obtain more information about it and was able to confirm that, indeed, the two Latin American artists will not continue with their 2018 marriage in Mexico. .

PRINCE ROYCE AND EMERAUDE TOUBIA ENDED

The aforementioned media outlet indicated that they contacted the publicist of both artists, Jennifer Nieman, who confirmed that the two had made the decision not to continue with their marriage or their romantic relationship.

In the same way, the publicist made it clear that neither of the two involved in the story will offer interviews at this time, so he shared a few words that they have already prepared in these difficult events.

“Sadly, but with much love and mutual respect, we have decided to divorce. Although the end of a relationship is never easy, we are at peace with our decision, which is mutual. We are grateful for the life and love that we have shared for the last ten years”, were some of the words shared by Prince Royce and Emeraude Toubia.

WHY DID PRINCE ROYCE AND EMERAUDE TOUBIA SPLIT UP?

The same web portal contacted a source very close to the couple, who gave more details about the end of this relationship. It was thus that we have known what happened so that this drastic determination was reached.

According to what was said by that close source, there is nothing wrong or any third party that has generated the separation of this couple and that the incentive of this was the artistic career of both, which kept them separated for a long time until the chemistry was lost. .

“Their jobs kept them apart, Emeraude in Los Angeles, Prince also traveled a lot. In truth, there is a lot, a lot of love between them, they are still family, “said the person who gave the information.

In this way comes the end of a couple that began in 2010 and that in 2018 decided to unite their lives in marriage with a promise that it would be for life, although now we know that it could not be fulfilled, unfortunately.