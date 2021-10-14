Prince William against space tourism: The priority is to save the Earth

The Duke of Cambridge launched his warning in an interview with the BBC on the occasion of the Earthshot Prize, whose award ceremony is scheduled for next Sunday 17 October. The five winners (who have distinguished themselves in identifying practical solutions to protect the environment) will each receive one million pounds

"We are stealing the future of our children": the words of William of England.

For Prince William, Uncle Andrew is a threat L'Earthshot Prize, inspired by the John Fitzgerald Kennedy project that launched the US lunar program and awarded by the Royal Foundation, "will spur change and help repair our planet over the next ten years – a critical decade for the Earth," said Prince William who is promoter and sponsor of the initiative. Chosen by a jury that includes Rania of Jordan, Shakira and Cate Blanchett, the five winners (who have excelled in identifying practical solutions to protect the environment) will each receive one million pounds. Presenting the awards will be actresses Emma Thompson and Emma Watson, footballer Mo Salah and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

The Prince, controversy over the TV series about the British royal family “The Earth is at a tipping point and we face a clear choice,” said Prince William. “Either we continue as we are doing and irreparably damage our planet, or we recall our unique power as human beings and our continuing ability to lead, innovate and solve problems. People can achieve great things ”. The future heir to the British throne reiterates that this is not a mere recognition, but an invitation to act in the first person. Speaking of the current space race and the drive to promote space tourism, the Duke of Cambridge said big brains should “try to fix this planet and not try to find the next place to live.” “Entrepreneurs should focus on saving the Earth rather than on space tourism,” the prince suggested. William then specified that he has “absolutely no interest” in going into space, adding that “we should ask ourselves” about the carbon cost of space flights.