“Prince William and Britney Spears had a virtual relationship”: the revelation of biographer Andersen

When it comes to books on the British royal family, “everything is soup”. Better if the ingredients are spicy. So the biographer Christopher Andersen pulls out an online relationship between Prince William and Britney Spears. The virtual history dates back to several years ago (but the ‘dish’ is appetizing even today for the pink pages and the tabloids) and in Brother and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan the writer recounts details. “The two tried to be together when they were young,” Andersen told US Weekly. Apparently, Prince William was a ‘fan’ of online relationships because, according to the writer, he would have had one “with Lauren Bush, President Bush’s model and granddaughter“. History, however, ‘teaches us’ (once more) that for a online relationship that becomes real and stable many do not materialize never and so it was for William, now married to Kate Middleton. Or maybe it started online with her too?