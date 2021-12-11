News

“Prince William and Britney Spears had an affair online and tried to meet”

James Reno
The Prince William And Britney Spears have they been in a relationship? To launch the bomb that would redesign the sentimental past of the heir to the British throne is the royal biographer Christopher Andersen. According to the journalist, the American pop star is not, however, the only known name among the ex, hitherto hidden, of the Duke of Cambridge.

Prince Williame and Britney Spears “They tried to see each other”

Just a few hours ago William and Kate Middleton they posed with their three children George, Charlotte and Louis for the traditional Christmas card of the Royal Family. Hardly looking at the perfection of the family of the Dukes of Cambridge and the poise of Kate one could have imagined that William’s choices in the past have fallen on a woman of a completely different character like Britney Spears. Yet biographer Christopher Andersen has no doubts.

Andersen stated in his new book “Brother and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan“that the Duke of Cambridge once, before Kate, had a” cyber relationship “with Britney. Andersen told US Weekly that the two” tried to be together when they were young. “and that William”he also had some sort of similar cyber relationship with Lauren Bush, President Bush’s model and granddaughter“.

Prince William in 2001 at the time of the University of St. Andrews

The reporter said the prince and the star, despite being in contact, would never be able to meet. “There may have been telephone conversations, but I don’t remember ever managing to meet during that time.”

In a 2002 interview with ITV, Spears actually confirmed that he exchanged emails with William. Speaking on the Frank Skinner Show, the singer had talked about an email correspondence and that he should have visited her somewhere, but it didn’t work.

Britney Spears in 2002 posing in a hotel in Stockholm

