Prince William and Kate Middleton Just Received a Surprising Gift from Tom Cruise

Among the privileges of royalty, you also receive your share of free travel, opulent gowns and jewelry, and even a prestigious education.

But as celebrities in their own right, the royal family also enjoys many of the same perks as the entertainment industry. For example, him Prince William and Kate Middleton often walk the red carpet to attend the BAFTAs, several royals have attended film premieres in the past and everyone rubs shoulders with famous actors and singers.

It turns out that being a member of the British royal family also allows you to see movies long before they are released to the public.

While movie fans have to wait until May to see the long-awaited sequel to “top gun“, some members of the royal family They already enjoyed a special presentation.

William and Kate watched a sneak peek of Top Gun: Maverick

The long-awaited sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” doesn’t open until may 27thbut apparently, you can pull the strings for an earlier performance if you happen to be a royal.

According The US SunPrince William and Kate Middleton received an advance screening of the film with none other than its star, Tom Cruise, as host.

After learning that Prince William was a fan, Cruise arranged a private visit for the royals, including Sophie Wessex and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

A source told The US Sun that Cruise greeted the royal crew at the unveiling and said he hoped they enjoyed the film as much as he enjoyed making it. The source also said: “Apparently, he received royal approval, especially since William has been a military pilot, so he is very close to his heart.”

They continued, “It’s also a mega-dollar movie with some of the most incredible stunts ever performed on camera, so it lives up to the hype.”

It would seem that the royal family has a thing for action movies, given how much they have loved attending “James Bond” premieres in London over the years.

According to royal expert Gyles Brandreth, the queen herself is a fan of “James Bond”At least the older ones.

He Said (via Express), “She really loved all the early James Bond movies, ‘before they got so loud.'”