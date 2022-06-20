Prince William celebrates Father’s Day with a special photo

To celebrate Father’s Day, Kensington Palace unveiled a never-before-seen image of the future king of England’s most important role: that of dad.

In the photograph, the prince William He poses with his tribe like he is rarely seen, having a great time during a unique moment outside of his duty as the future leader of his country.

The Duke of Cambridge is accompanied by the Princess Charlotte and the prince george at his sides, while the little prince louis rests on his shoulders, during his vacation to Jordan last fall, according to People.

“Happy Father’s Day to all fathers and grandfathers around the world!” They wrote on the official Instagram account of the dukes.

Last year, precisely on this date, the prince celebrated his 39th birthday, along with his children. It is unknown if this time he will celebrate his 40th birthday in advance, which will be on June 21.

The prince and his wife, Kate MiddletonThey rarely share family photos.

In fact, the image published this year is from the set of snapshots from which the Christmas postcard that the dukes shared on their Instagram account in December was chosen.

Jordan is a special and meaningful place for the family, especially for Kate, as the Duchess lived there for around two years due to her father’s job.

Last year, the couple also paid tribute to the prince Philip for father’s day, with a video posted on their social networks showing William and the prince Harrytogether with his grandfather when they were children.

