Prince William faces criticism on social media after comments on Ukraine war

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Ukrainian Cultural Center in London to show their support. (Photo by Ian Vogler/POOL/AFP) (Photo by IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Prince William was caught up in social media criticism today after saying the bloodshed in Ukraine was “foreign to Europe”, but he was also reported to have said it was different to conflicts in Asia and Africa.

His reported comparison was showered with criticism online, but the journalist who broke the original story later retracted any reference to Africa or Asia.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its third week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in London with volunteers who were filling trucks with supplies to support humanitarian relief efforts.

Speaking to volunteers, William, 39, said: “For our generation, it’s very strange to see this in Europe. We are all rooting for them,” and he added that he wanted to do more to help. “We feel so useless.”

The Press Association agency issued the initial report, including reference to Africa and Asia. It sparked outrage on social media, with users criticizing the second-in-line to the throne for being “racist” and failing to acknowledge the history of the British colonial empire, as well as recent conflicts in Europe.

However, the next day the news agency reissued its report, removing the reference to Africa and Asia.

The reporter who broke the original story later apologized, saying the comments had been “misheard.” Richard Palmer wrote: “the duke of cambridge talking about the war in Europe. He doesn’t seem to have compared it to the conflicts in Africa and Asia. Amid the chaos, a comment he made was misheard, prompting an attack on social media. I apologize for reporting that online.”

Prince William faced a series of hostile tweets and calls to apologize.

The palace declined to comment, referring to images of the visit that had been posted on Twitter.

It is planned that William and Kate visit the Caribbean for the first time later this month and will visit countries such as Jamaica, Bahamas and Belize.

The reported comments came amid criticism that Western media in the US, UK and France have faced in recent weeks for their “racially biased coverage” of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The article was modified on March 10, 2022 to reflect the fact that the journalist who submitted the original report to the Press Association later retracted the reference to Africa and Asia.

