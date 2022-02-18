Prince William had a romantic Valentine’s gesture with Kate Middleton

Despite having a full schedule, Prince William had a romantic Valentine’s gesture with his beloved Kate Middleton. The Duke of Cambridge did not let Valentine’s Day go unnoticed and spoiled his wife with a tender detail.

The couple met in 2001 during their time at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland and by April 2011 they were getting married after eight years of dating. They currently share three children together, George, Charlotte and Louis.

The romantic gesture that Prince William had with Kate Middleton on Valentine’s Day

Despite the long time they have been together and the scandals they have been involved in, the couple still keeps their romance alive. A source close to prince william and Kate Middleton revealed to Us Weekly the gift given by the grandson of Queen Elizabeth to the Duchess of Cambridge.

“William surprised Kate with a huge box of 50 roses on Valentine’s Day. He also hand-wrote the most romantic message on the card, praising her for being an amazing wife and mother,” the source confessed.

They also revealed more details of the day of love and friendship that the royal family spent in which even the smallest participated. The children of Prince William and Kate Middleton They made the date even more special by giving their parents cute Valentine’s cards that they made at school.