Prince William in his first social chat (also) talks about unicorns

In first question and answer with his followers on Instagram, The Prince William he appeared extremely comfortable. From the profile of the Dukes of Cambridge, shared with his wife Kate, the grandson of the Queen Elizabeth he answered all the questions from his fans, but all of them, including the weirdest one: “Do unicorns exist?”they asked him. The prince has giggled a little, perhaps thinking of the second child Charlotte, 6 years old, who has a real passion for fantastic animals: “Well, I think if you talked to my daughter, she’d tell you they existWilliam said. Then he added, always joking: “Obviously it’s a trade secret, so I can’t comment on it at all.” Unicorns, by the way, they are also the national animal of Scotland, where William is known as the Earl of Strathearn.

The 39-year-old prince has given himself to fans ahead of the first ceremony of the Earthshot Prize Awards – the Royal Foundation’s recognition of the five best solutions to save the environment – to be held on Sunday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will join many British celebs to announce the 5 winning projects among 15 finalists, which will receive 1.3 million pounds to develop their ideas. The ceremony will be broadcast live by theAlexandra Palace in London and among the many stars announced there will be Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and Coldplay.

While waiting to go on stage, William chatting with his followers let himself be immortalized in a very familiar and friendly situation: behind him he had some family photos on display, including one from 2010 with then-girlfriend Kate Middleton. An image of the Princess Charlotte’s first day of school in Thomas’s Battersea, as well as the official September 2019 photo of Charlotte and her older brother, the prince George, pose on the steps of the family home in Kensington Palace in their school uniforms.

In this very relaxed atmosphere, he devoted his time to fans who follow him on Instagram. Also showing his language skills. One person asked him: “Puedes hablar español?” (Can you speak Spanish?). The prince’s response: “Yes, a poquito” (Yes a bit’).

Then William returned serious talking about his feelings in view of Sunday’s event, the culmination of the great environmental commitment he carries on in the footsteps of his father, the future king. Carlo. “I’m slightly nervous,” he admitted while chatting with his fans, but also “very enthusiastic” about the result he is getting.