Prince William is an accomplished actor in the trailer for the Earthshot Prize Awards

THEhe certainly inherited his talent from his father Carlo, that as a young man he would have wanted an acting career, rather than that of crown prince. But Prince William went above and beyond: in the few seconds of the trailer for the handover ceremony Earthshot Prize Awards, the heir to the throne immediately sparked social media.

Instagram, in particular, was inundated with compliments, enough to prompt a fan to exclaim: “Prince William should be the next James Bond!”.

Prince William, the future modern king, likes his fans a lot

In the 19-second trailer, the heir to the throne of England is himself to open a door of Kensington Palace, his official residence in London, and to welcome the presenters of the evening, Clara Amfo and Dermot O’Leary, radio DJs of the British broadcaster Bbc. “Can I offer you some tea?” William asks, smiling and at ease in his new role, giving a clear idea of ​​the kind of monarchy we can expect from him in the future.

Prince William's intervention saves an Afghan soldier and his family

Prince William: “I want to show my children that I have done something to save the planet”

During the course of Sunday evening they will be assigned five prizes, worth £ 1 million each, to those who have distinguished themselves in identifying practical solutions for protecting the environment, chosen by a jury that includes Rania of Jordan, Shakira and Cate Blanchett.

prince william actor trailer

A screenshot of the trailer. (Instagram)

William will kick off the works, with a presentation followed by environmentalist Sir David Attenborough, friend of Queen Elizabeth, who will explain the global importance of the prince’s initiative.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (IPA)

Kate Middleton, guest of honor

From Coldplay, who will use an electricity supply generated by 60 cyclists, a Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and KSI, none in which he will fly in private jets to be an example, there are numerous musical performances scheduled during the ceremony that, after a classic Oscar red carpet, will take place at Alexandra Palace in London.

To deliver the prizes will be the actresses Emma Thompson and Emma Watson, the footballer Mo Salah and, inevitable, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

