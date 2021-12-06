Prince William mental health and the importance of walking: his words

The Duke of Cambridge talks about the importance of walking in an episode of Time To Walk for Apple Fitness +

The Prince William has the theme of mental health, he himself admitted that he had had problems at a certain period of his life and today he returns to this topic by participating in an initiative of Apple Fitness +, the first Apple Watch-based fitness service. There are many VIPs who have joined this initiative, from Jane Fonda to Nick Jonas, from Dolly Parton to Camila Cabello, from Naomi Campbell to Zachary Quinto and many others. But now comes the intervention of a much more particular character like, in fact, the Duke of Cambridge, who wanted to connect the theme ofimportance of walking to that of mental health.

For Prince William, mental health and walking are linked –

Sharing on the account Instagram @dukeandduchessofcambridge the teaser of his episode of Time to Walk, Prince William explains: “Walking has been a feature of my life during good times and bad times, rain or shine. For me, offers the opportunity to clear my mind and gain some perspective. It is a key part of how I manage my mental health. It can be a very sociable exercise or a time of complete calm and isolation. Hoping to inspire other people to become active and to take some extra time for your mental health, I wanted to share with you some of my favorite stories and songs in an episode of Time to Walk“. He then pointed out that this experience is very important to him especially as three mental health charities will receive donations to continue their work, thanks to his involvement with Apple Fitness +.

The Royal Family that loves to walk –

Returning to the subject, Prince William then shared some photos of himself and his family and explained: “My whole family has a passion for walking: my grandmother walking with her corgi dogs at 95; my father taking long summer walks in Scotland; my sons who will make their first appearance at our annual church walk on Christmas morning in Sandringham. ” Then he added that in the episode of Time to Walk talked about how he learned a prioritize your mental health, an important life lesson that taught him to take himself less seriously. He also told a fundamental story for him about how a friend it helped him learn to be a better listener.