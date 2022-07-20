Prince William on vacation: he announces great news!

Summer vacation officially begins next July 23 in the UK, but Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis have already left to enjoy the sun and family time in an as yet unknown destinationas revealed this Wednesday, July 20, the tabloid Hello !. Although he is enjoying a well-deserved rest, the Duke of Cambridge made a point of announcing great news via a video posted on Twitter this Wednesday, July 20. “The Earthshot Prize 2022 will take place in Boston, United States, where we will reward the five winners of the prize”, said the son of Prince Charles enthusiastically. Faced with the climate emergency and to the heat wave that is hitting Europewe understand that the father of the family is eager to find solutions to protect nature.

As a reminder, the Earthshot prize is a prestigious environmental award, created in 2020 by the prince himself. The project revolves around five goals to be achieved by 2030: build a world without waste, improve the quality of our air, correct our climate, protect and restore nature or preserve our oceans. This price was inspired by the ‘Moonshot’ program of President John F. Kennedy, which originated in the 1960s and inspired millions to support the US space program. To encourage people to seek solutions for the protection of the environment, the Royal Foundation of Kate and William awards each year five prizes of one million pounds each, and this for the next ten years, thus rewarding at least 50 solutions to the biggest climate problems.

Introduction #EarthshotBoston2022 🇺🇸​ This December, we’re heading to the @CityofBoston for the second annual #EarthshotPrize awards ceremony where we’ll celebrate 15 extraordinary Finalists, and award five new Winners ✨ pic.twitter.com/Baq7gfi40M — The Earthshot Prize (@EarthshotPrize) July 20, 2022

Prince William had already announced in October 2021, during the ceremony of the first edition, that the Earthshot prizes would be awarded in the United States, without specifying in which city. Speaking on stage at Alexandra Palace, London, he said: “You will all agree that London and the UK have offered a hell of a show for our first year. So for the second year we have to pass the torch to a country that meets our five principles. There was no better place than the nation that created the Moonshot decades ago.”

It must be granted to Prince William that the October 2021 Earthshot Awards ceremony was grandiose. For the occasion, several celebrities had made the trip, like the actress Emma Thompsonthe football player Dani Alves, Matthew Pinsentthe world rowing champion, or even the British actress Emma Watson. The latter, known for her commitment to the protection of the environment, caused a sensation when she arrived, dressed inan asymmetrical backless dress white in color and trousers black. The bar is therefore high for this second edition in Boston!

