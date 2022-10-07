Prince William, “the sexiest bald man in the world” … the title we did not expect

In addition to being the Duke of Cambridge and the second heir to the throne, Prince William enjoys an unconventional honorary title: he was elected as the sexiest bald man in the world.

“Glory to the bald people!” This is what Prince William could proclaim loud and clear after receiving a particular honorary title : indeed, as reported by the media Express in march 2021, the husband of Kate Middleton was appointed “sexiest bald man alive”, even beating out other popular celebrities who have made their shaved heads their trademark. The company Longevita conducted a study to determine the number of times a bald celebrity had been described as “sexy” on the Internet. Results : Prince William’s name popped up 17.6 million times. He therefore takes the lead in the ranking ahead of other renowned personalities.

In second position, we find boxer Mike Tyson – which has had its head shaved for as long as we can remember with 8.8 million references. In third place, it is the one who was called “the strongest man in Hollywood” that we find: Jason Statham has been quoted 7.4 million times. The top 10 is completed by Pitbull (5.4 million), Michael Jordan (5.3 million), Floyd Mayweather (4.3 million), John Travolta (3.8 million), Bruce Willis (3.3 million), Dwayne Johnson (2.6 million), and Vin Diesel (2.3 million). If tastes and colors are not discussed, it is important to specify that Vladimir Putin narrowly misses out on a spot in the top 10 with 2.2 million referrals.