Prince William: this popstar could have been in the place of Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Prince William form, despite several rumors of infidelity from the Duke, a very solid couple, whose intimate moments always panic the web. But before dating the future mother of his children, William had a brief relationship with none other than the Queen of Pop.

Britney Spears could have become the future queen consort of England

Before meeting the one who will become his wife, the prince william did maintain a relationship with Britney Spears. Or more precisely a cyber relationship. Indeed, during an interview for Frank Skinner’s talk show in 2002, the pop star revealed that he had exchanged e-mails with the young prince in the early 2000s. At that time, the two celebrities were around the age of 18 years old, and Britney Spears exploded the charts with her hit Baby One More Time.

“We exchanged emails for a little while and he was supposed to come see me somewhere, but it didn’t work out,” the singer said. The latter would have even invited Prince William to the restaurant during a tour of the United Kingdom, recalled the Daily Mail this Tuesday, September 13, 2022, an invitation which he refused, without really giving a reason.

Prince William and Britney Spears have never actually seen each other

At the time, The Sun magazine reported that on the day of the meeting, Prince William would have preferred a hunting trip. Obviously, these relationship rumors have been largely denied by Buckingham Palace. Indeed, an idyll between Britney Spears and a member of the Royal family would have been very frowned upon by the court. However, in September 2021, the royal biographer Christopher Andersen, author of the novel Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, supported the statements of the singer.

“They tried to get together when they were young (…) There may have been phone conversations, but I don’t remember that they managed to get together during this period”, specified the expert. The two young adults never met. Some time later, Britney Spears began her cult relationship with Justin Timberlake, and Prince William met Kate Middleton on the benches of the University.