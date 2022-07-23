Prince William: this reproach from Prince Harry about Kate Middleton that he did not appreciate at all

Journalist Tom Bower paints an unflattering portrait of Meghan Markle in his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors. The opportunity to discover that Prince Harry would have tried to defend his wife against Prince William. Even if it means pushing Kate Middleton.

Meghan Markle is far from the UK’s sweetheart. However, many appreciated its freshness when it landed within the royal family. But since the Megxit, the Duchess of Sussex is in the sights of the British. In his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsorsjournalist Tom Bower paints a less than glowing portrait of Prince Harry’s wife. The opportunity to discover that the former actress of the series Suits would have freaked out in a luxury hotel, or even the time she would have been snubbed by Emma Watson, not to mention her attitude towards the staff of her wedding.

However, Meghan Markle tried to put on a good face during the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. Returning to the United Kingdom two years after his sensational departure, the mother of Archie and Lilibet respected the protocol and paid tribute to Her Majesty by attending mass at St Paul’s Chapel. But the British were far from delighted with this return. Results ? Meghan Markle and her husband were greeted by the whistles of the public. On the contrary of Prince William and Kate Middleton which were applauded.

Should Meghan Markle be loved as much as Lady Diana?

Difficult for the daughter of Doria Ragland to be constantly compared to her sister-in-law. Whether Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have “many things in common”, they never managed to get closer. Impossible to have forgotten the interview of the Duchess of Sussex with Oprah Winfrey, when she claimed that Kate had made her cry before her wedding! In Tom Bower’s book, we discover that Prince Harry would have had a discussion “hard” with Prince William about their wives.

As the Sussexes prepared to leave for their official trip to New Zealand, Harry allegedly suggested to his brother that Kate should be”friendlier” towards Meghan. According to him, the members of the royal family would not have shown enough “support, respect and friendship” to his wife, when she should have been “as much appreciated as Lady Diana”. If Tom Bower does not reveal what Prince William replied to his brother, he explains that his answer did not “not been nice”. Vibe !