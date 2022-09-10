Prince William vows to support his father, King Charles III

London. Prince William, heir to the British throne, issued an emotional message on Saturday in memory of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, saying: “I will honor her memory by supporting my father, the King, in any way I can.”

This is the first public statement by the Prince of Wales since the death of the sovereign at the age of 96 last Thursday at the Scottish castle of Balmoral and after his father was officially proclaimed on Saturday as King Charles III.

Guillermo said that, with her death, the world “lost an extraordinary leader”, but he was left without his “grandma”, although he is grateful to have enjoyed her support and advice for many years.

“Much will be said in the coming days about the significance of his historic reign. I, however, have lost a grandmother, ”says the 40-year-old Duke of Cambridge.

He is grateful to have had his support and wisdom until his “fifth decade” while his wife “has had 20 years of his guidance and support” and their three children have enjoyed vacations with her that they will remember all their lives.

“She was by my side in my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. She knew that this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without my granny seems true,” she declares.

On behalf of his generation, Guillermo thanks him for the example he gave of “service and dignity in public life, from another era but always relevant to everyone.”

“My grandmother used to say that pain is the price we pay for love. All the sadness that we will feel in the coming weeks will be a testimony to the love that we all have for our extraordinary queen, ”she affirms, before promising to honor her by serving her father.