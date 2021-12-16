World

Princes of Monaco more and more alone, Christmas without Alberto and Charlène

The closer Christmas approaches, the more i princes of Monaco they feel alone. Besides Charlène, still hospitalized in Switzerland, this time her father was missing from the Monegasque public event Alberto and so Jacques and Gabriella they had to settle for the company of their aunt Stéphanie to attend the long-awaited ignition of the tree scheduled for today.

Christmas without Alberto and Charlène

The atmosphere should have been festive and perhaps for all the children who flocked to the courtyard of the palace to receive the gifts distributed by the princely family it was. But for the twins, the day was much sadder than expected, due to the unscheduled absence of their father, who had to entrust their sister with the task of looking after the little ones.

Visibly saddened by the lack of parents, the children did their best to appear kind and helpful to everyone. Fortunately, the princess was next to them Stéphanie and his daughter Camille Gottlieb, who tried to make the two princes feel less alone, reserving a special embrace for the young heir to the throne Jacques that melted the hearts of those present.

Charlène’s social greetings

The distance with the mother is becoming unbearable for the children, who last week had to celebrate their seventh birthday without Charlène. Little did the princess’s greetings via social media to bring the smile back on the children’s faces, today the little ones seemed really inconsolable.

Last updated: Wednesday 15 December 2021, 21:49

