Princess Aiko of Japan makes her debut in society: in white at her first official event

The ladies, all in long white dresses (and coordinated masks), had to give up the traditional tiara at the request of the emperor who, again because of the pandemic, he wanted to avoid every ostentation of luxury. Probably also for this reason Princess Aiko “recycled” her birthday dress, replacing only the jewels: instead of the diamond necklace, she wore a double strand of pearls, with matching earrings.

In her first official event, Princess Aiko proved flawless, proving that she was properly prepared for her new public role. In the past, her appearances were very rare, also due to health problems that had even kept her away from school. Now though Aiko is enrolled in the second year of the Japanese Literature degree course at the Gakushuin University of Tokyo, and is in perfect shape. Ready to face the next challenge: the Seijinshiki, the day dedicated to those who have reached the age of majority between 2 April of the previous year and 1 April of the current year. It will be the last Seijinshiki dedicated to 20-year-olds, because from this year the majority in Japan will have been brought forward to 18 years.

but yet he will never sit on the Chrysanthemum Throne. This is because, according to the advisers and experts consulted by the Japanese government, Aika would have a big “defect”: it is a woman. Despite the shortage of males in the imperial family, the commission born to find a solution that guarantees the continuity of the kingdom last July confirmed the opposition to placing women in the line of succession. A position that, according to various polls, it goes against the opinion of the population, on the other hand, in favor of an opening.