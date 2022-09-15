Princess Amalia of the Netherlands is inspired by Lady Di

From Princess Eleanor to Elizabeth of Belgium, there is no doubt that the new generation of royals Europeans has been going strong and is generating more and more interest. One of the most outstanding young women, especially since she, at the age of 18, has become part of the Council of State and its consultative division, is Princess Amalia of the Netherlands. The daughter of the kings Guillermo and Máxima and heiress to the throne of Holland He has begun to attend more institutional events since he came of age and, this past Wednesday, he organized his first dinner at the Noordeinde Palace in The Hague, held for the members of the Council of State every two years. In addition, this year’s was an even more relevant occasion since, although the gala is usually biennial, it had not been organized for three years due to the health crisis.

Given the characteristics and stylistic code of the gala, Princess Amalia of the Netherlands surprised by choosing one of her most elegant outfits to date which, furthermore, seems to pay homage to one of the royals most loved by the public of all time. Amalia from Holland dazzled in a long pleated dress with long sleeves and a crossover neckline signed by Mac Duggala firm with Indian roots that has already won over celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Vanessa Hudgens, Kylie Jenner or Eva Longoria and is especially known for its elegant party dresses.

RAMON VAN FLYMENGetty Images

Amalia de Holland’s elegant dress is inevitably reminiscent of what is one of Lady Di’s most remembered gala dresses and that the princess wore twice. The first, in March 1985 to attend a Bruce Oldfield parade held in London, being the iconic silver dress of this designer. The second took place in November of that same year, when Diana repeated her striking dress on the occasion of the premiere of the film Burke And Wills in Melbourne.

Getty Images

Both dresses are very similar due to the silver tone, the pleats and the shape of the neckline and sleeves. As a big difference, Lady Di’s had a daring bare back.

Getty Images

With this detail, Princess Amalia follows the line of many royals Europeans, such as Kate Middleton, her mother Máxima de Holanda or Queen Letizia herself, whose outfits often pay tribute to both Lady Di and other outstanding princesses or queens. Coincidences that are not at all casual that reaffirm that there are certain formulas, such as a silver dress or a polka dot print, that will always work and will have a place in the most outstanding wardrobes on the planet.