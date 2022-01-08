Princess Basma bint Saud freed after three years

AGI – The Saudi authorities have released Princess Basma bint Saud al Saud, daughter of King Saud (1953-1964), and her daughter Suhud al Sharif, who spent nearly three years in prison without charge.

This was reported by a human rights organization, the Saudi NGO Alqst, based in London, without specifying the date of the release of the two women “detained since March 2019”.

Alqst recalled that during the detention period Basma was also deprived of medical treatment he needed due to unspecified serious health conditions.

The organization also recalled that, after being arrested, Basma bint Saud had been missing for a month and during this time she was not allowed to speak to her family.

Princess Basma, born in 1964, was the youngest of the over one hundred sons of King Saud, who was removed from the throne that same year, five years before his death in exile in Greece.

A business woman, she had collaborated before her arrest with various institutions involved in the social sector and with organizations for the protection of human rights. On social media it was often sided in favor of women’s equality in the ultra-conservative realm.

Basma bint Saud was arrested on March 1, 2019, when she was taken from her home in Jeddah, on the grounds that the country’s crown prince and strongman, Mohamed bin Salman, wanted to meet her.

But she was instead taken directly to a prison in Riyadh together with her daughter Suhud, the NGO explained.

Like her, several members of the royal family have been victims of systematic arrests and enforced disappearances, along with activists, journalists, lawyers, bloggers, academics, writers and ordinary citizens for peacefully exercising their right to freedom of expression.