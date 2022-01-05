World

“Princess collapsed for sex”, the latest dramatic background – Libero Quotidiano

After the months spent in South Africa and several operations, Charlene of Monaco she is hospitalized in a Swiss clinic to recover physically and psychologically. However, rumors continue to chase each other that behind the “escape” from the principality of the former swimmer there is a marital crisis: according to many media across the Alps, malaise would be an excuse to escape from an unhappy marriage.

Marriage on which it would be burdened yet another alleged paternity of Alberto. A brazilian woman in fact, she declared that she had had an affair with him, but that she only discovered it after several years: the prince would have presented himself to her as a Canadian lawyer. Some time after their fleeting relationship, the woman discovered she was pregnant: when she communicated it to Alberto, he disappeared and stopped replying to her. After searching in vain for years, she accidentally came across a photo of the prince and recognized him.

The woman went to a court to ask for a DNA test, but Alberto’s lawyers have asked that the examination not be carried out, appealing to the royal right to exempt himself. Denials have come from Monaco about the relationship between the Brazilian woman and the prince, recalling how in other similar cases Alberto has always recognized his children.

