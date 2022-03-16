Princess Connect! Re:Dive reveals a special video for its plot climax — Kudasai

On the official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of the video game developed by Cygames, Princess Connect! Re:Dive, the third promotional video for the second season of the project was published. The video marks the entrance to the plot climax of the series, which will take place in the eleventh and twelfth episodes, scheduled for March 21 and 28 of this year.

The second season has been broadcast since January 10 and is confirmed with twelve episodes, while the first season premiered in April 2020 and had a total of thirteen episodes, with Crunchyroll in charge of its distribution in the West. Cygames previously announced that, in fact, Princess Connect! Re:Dive would be the sequel to the game Princess Connect! released in 2016.

This is one of the most successful anime franchises in recent years, easily competing in physical sales with projects like Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Doukoukai and Love Live! Superstar!!. On the other hand, the original video game is available globally on mobile devices, while the Japanese server is available in the catalog of QooApp on this link.

Production team

Takaomi Kanasaki (Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo!, School Rumble Ni Gakki, Tokyo Ravens) handles management oversight, but was replaced by Yasuo Iwamoto in the direction of the project in the studies Cygames Pictures .

(Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo!, School Rumble Ni Gakki, Tokyo Ravens) handles management oversight, but was replaced by in the direction of the project in the studies . Satomi Kurita (3D Kanojo: Real Girl, Peach Boy Riverside), Yasuyuki Noda (Chou Hatsumei Boy Kanipan, Duel Masters King) and Mai Watanabe They are in charge of character design.

(3D Kanojo: Real Girl, Peach Boy Riverside), (Chou Hatsumei Boy Kanipan, Duel Masters King) and They are in charge of character design. imagine is responsible for the composition of the soundtrack.

Synopsis for Princess Connect! Re:Dive

On the continent of Astraea, a man falls from the sky with no memories other than his own name. An elf girl named Kokkoro appears before him as his guide in this world they are about to explore. With Kokkoro’s guidance, Yuuki is able to learn the workings of the world, from fighting monsters to the workings of the economy. In order to earn money for their trip, Yuuki and Kokkoro decide to sign up for the guild association and accept simple quests. In one of them they meet Pecorine, a gluttonous but charming girl expert in battle, and soon after they meet Karyl, a cat girl specialized in magic. After a while, a bond of friendship forms between the four of them and they decide to create their own guild. But as their adventures continue, they will also uncover the mysteries behind Yuuki’s lost memories.

Source: Official Twitter Account

© アニメ「プリンセスコネクト！ Re：Dive」製作委員会