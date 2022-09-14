Princess Diana: How Princess Diana became a Gen Z queen

“Dead timeline?” asked a viral tweet in September. “Here’s a reminder that this trailer exists.” “Yes, his Oscar is serious,” said another. “I wish you all a very happy ‘watch this trailer at least five times today’ day,” read one more. You might expect to see these kinds of tweets after the release of a trailer for a Netflix movie, maybe one set in a high school, or maybe one starring Gen-Z icon Zendaya, but not about a trailer for a historical drama about British royalty, as were these tweets related to the film Spencer.

To make that assumption, however, would be to ignore the growing popularity, nearly 25 years after her death, of the woman at the center of the film: Princess Diana. When the first full trailer for spencer In September, the excitement of young people on social networks was palpable. Starring Kristen Stewart as the late princess, the drama takes place over a weekend in 1991 as Diana plans to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

Stewart has long been a favorite of teenagers thanks to the movies of Twilightbut the anticipation spencer it was caused by both the village princess figure and her. Despite the fact that most members of Generation Z, broadly defined as those born between 1997 and the early 2010s, had not even been conceived when Diana died in a car accident in Paris in September 1997, the late royal is enjoying an explosion of popularity among young adults.

Countless Facebook groups have been created in her honour, with young people flocking to sing her praises, affectionately nickname her “Ar Di”, the way a grandfather might refer to a family member, and share their fair share of memes. at the same time. The most prominent group is “Princess Diana-Let’s Keep Her Memory Alive (NO TROLLS ALLOWED),” which has almost 45,000 members, most of them willing to play along. A scan through the group shows posts with a sentimental tone (which we could attribute to more traditional monarchists), interspersed with others with a satirical and absurd tone. There are images of random celebrities, like Denise Welch or the contestant from XFactor Eoghan Quigg, published under the guise of depicting Diana herself, or puzzling finds made from charity shops and forgotten treasures commemorating her marriage.

In essence, the posts mimic “boomerspeak,” or the way baby boomers (defined as those born between the mid-1940s and mid-1960s) are perceived to communicate online, combined with the memes often absurd and deliberately ironic so dear to Gen-Z. Of course, every post comes with a dose of love, it’s just expressed in a roundabout way that may not be obvious to people on the outside. Some of those people are also within these groups: unsuspecting monarchists who often don’t understand the affectionate humor of Diana’s younger fans. These contrasting expressions can lead to hilarious misunderstandings, which are often screenshotted for posting on other social networks.

At about the same time as the fandom contemporary of Diana, fictionalizations of the princess have been made in film and television. the Netflix series The Crown It has been a great success, thanks to which Emma Corrin has received applause for her portrayal of Diana in its fourth season, which premiered a year ago. Her performance spawned a number of memes, most notably a moment in the season’s third episode when Prince Charles, played by Josh O’Connor, proposes to Diana, and the camera zooms in on Corrin’s smiling face. and his eyes move left and right; It turned out to be perfect meme material: The original clip received more than 2.5 million views in one day when it was posted on Twitter.

This was not the first time that digital culture and the fandom of Diana were found. In 2017, a Twitter user named @Deno_Tron went viral when he designed a Princess Diana shrine in her roommate’s bedroom just as he was about to return with a date. An image of said shrine (which included candles, photos of Diana, and a collage of images of her roommate and the princess on top of a caption that read “Lovers separated by time and circumstance”) proved to be a hit with tweeters. , and, from there, the approach to the memory of the princess seemed to evolve towards the fandomdi-hard that we know today. This has happened thanks to the spread of sincere, if strange, declarations of Diana-love, which originate in specialized Facebook groups before landing on Twitter, Reddit or sites dedicated exclusively to memes. One that is often shared and re-shared is that post with images of a Diana memorial plate decorated with food, with the late princess sporting a mashed potato hairstyle and tomato earrings. “I like to use my Princess Diana plate but I never cover her beautiful face, kisses,” she reads in the accompanying caption.

The fandom de Diana has become a real community, albeit a bit strange. But is it all pure irony? Or is it true love? For Jordan Taylor-O’Neill, a 23-year-old Diana fan, it’s a bit of both. “My love and respect for Diana is absolutely real, but the way I express it is very tongue-in-cheek,” she says. “I have always respected her, but she has become more exaggerated as memes have become more common and people have learned more about her life as a result.”

“While the ‘Ar Di’ memes may seem insensitive or rude to some die-hard royal fans, this is nothing to criticize,” says Bethan McConnell, a Diana fan and member of the group. “If you’re watching ‘Ar Di’ on your feed every two days, it is proof that people are still worried about her. You’re going to have some member who is a staunch monarchist and sees the whole thing as disrespectful, but I think that’s the point.”

“People are basically making fun of older people posting dramatic three-page tributes every time the Queen has a birthday, or how much they love to watch [su] speech on Christmas Day,” he continues. “I don’t think this kind of thing is much different, except it’s more fun. As the title of the group says: ‘Keep his memory alive’”.

This affectionate teasing, very much a form of love, is “an interpretation of how our moms love ‘Ar Di,'” thinks 24-year-old Harry Jones. “The national outpouring of grief when she died speaks for itself. People felt they knew her. And that’s why I think Gen Z sees it and takes it as an extension of the act of picking on the previous generation.”

Harry Jones wrapped in his Princess Diana sheet (Harry Jones/@harryjonesxx)

But for all the tongue-in-cheek humor surrounding the late princess, is this rooted in something more serious as well? Young people in the UK are overwhelmingly left-leaning (more than half of those under thirty voted Labor in 2019, with just over a fifth supporting the Conservatives), and while Diana was hardly a Che Guevara, her legacy has almost become a cause célèbre for progressive young Britons who see her, like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, differently from the rest of the royal family. Her love for Diana is a way of expressing her disillusionment with the powers that be for her.

“She was a familiar face in an institution that many of us can’t relate to,” says Jordan. “She stood up for causes that matter to our generation at a time when she wasn’t as acceptable. She broke traditions and looked good doing it; she was the closest real-life example of the Disney princesses we grew up idolizing.”

Part of her relatable and anti-establishment nature was Diana’s commitment to LGBTQ+ rights, at a time when it was far less acceptable to be a true ally. “Community [LGBTQ+] gravitates towards strong women who don’t conform,” says Harry. “Diana’s work supporting people living with HIV-AIDS was also very important at the time. The stigma surrounding it in the 1990s devastated the community, so seeing a royal go into a hospital and hug HIV/AIDS patients was groundbreaking. There’s still a lot of work to do on the stigma, but I like to think that Diana really helped challenge it at the time.” There’s also the famous anecdote that Freddie Mercury once slipped Diana into a gay bar in disguise, and it’s perhaps safe to assume that she would approve of being played by prominent performers. queer like Stewart and Corrin. Both performances only further cement the princess as an icon. queer.

Also evident is the fact that people can shape their vision of Diana however they want. When she died, Diana not only became an icon queer, but a revolutionary of the monarchy, an instagrammable inspiration and a figure of almost universal admiration. “Loving Princess Diana is one of the few views that is shared by the majority of Britain,” says Jordan. “The exaggerated way in which [la Generación Z] talk about her is satire, a way of copying how monarchists talk about the rest of the royal family, but that doesn’t make our love for Diana any less genuine.”