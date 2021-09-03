Princess Diana’s favorite dress worn 8 times

What was the Princess Diana’s favorite dress, what has loved the most in his life? In Lady D’s wardrobe there have been the creations of many different designers, some terribly famous and others niche, but no less brilliant. For her honeymoon, she had been helped by Felicity Clark, a reporter who had her buy, among many others, a famous peach silk dress by Bellville Sassoon. In the late 1980s she mainly relied on Catherine Walker, the designer who died in 2010, who designed some of her most photographed evening dresses for her. But there were also other fashion creators with whom Diana showed an intense feeling. The dress destined to become the absolute favorite of her precious 36 years of life was not designed, in fact, by her friend Catherine Walker, but by a man nicknamed “the Oscar de la Renta in London” or even “the master of the English thoroughbred “: Victor Edelstein. Born in 1946 into a family of Russian immigrants, Edelstein had made his apprenticeship as a boy working in the legendary Biba boutique, a symbol of the 60s, and was then hired at the London office of Christian Dior where he had honed his talent. In 1978 he started his own business, and in 1982 he made the decision to devote himself exclusively to haute couture. Char Pilcher, then fashion editor of Tatler, described him as “the best of the British couturier team of the moment, a real talent”, consecrating him definitively and with good reason. A London Russian forged by the French style who designed only splendid evening dresses: such a mix could not leave indifferent the fashion-loving Princess of Wales, but a little conditioned by the silent veto that imposed on her, as a member of the royal family, to shop only at national brands. The meeting between the princess and the couturier took place in the mid-80s, when Diana made an appointment in her boutique and bought a dress destined to go down in history: the famous Travolta Dress. Diana wore that famous black velvet dress at the White House on November 9, 1985 to dance 15 minutes with John Travolta in front of all the guests, except those of Prince Charles who was continuing to converse with another guest, indifferent to the event. epochal that took place behind him. “The morning after that dance I was bombarded with phone calls from journalists who asked me all the symbolic meanings that the princess had intended to express with that dress,” Victor Edelstein later recounts. “But it was just a dress she bought from my collection. People attach so much importance to it but to me it was simply one of my dresses, which she liked so much that she exclaimed in the dressing room ‘I have to show it to my husband right away!’, Before rushing out. ” Diana had enjoyed the dress so much that she bought more from the designer and one in particular, which she bought in 1990, would become her all-time favorite.

Princess Diana in 1992 at the premiere of Like a woman MirrorpixGetty Images

Long to the feet, in thick draped magenta cotton satin, lined with fuchsia silk, it had a V-neckline – back and forth – that miraculously stayed in place without the straps slipping, and the back hem draped like a dress from flamenco. It made Diana look like a royal version of Jessica Rabbit. The princess was so comfortable, swaddled in that gown (which is said to have influenced the creation of Julia Roberts’ famous red dress in Pretty Woman), from having worn it for eight public occasions, including: a gala dinner in Washington and a performance by the Welsh National Opera during a visit to Japan, both in 1990; a New Zealand theater recital Kiri Te Kanawa in London and a representation of Verdi’s opera Simon Boccanegra at the Royal Opera House in London, in 1991; at the Odeon cinema in London, at the premiere of the Julie Walters film Like a woman, and in Hungary for a gala performance of the British National Ballet at the State Opera in 1992. That magenta dress, as well as the Travolta Dress and many others, was auctioned for charity in June 1997. It was understandable that Diana wanted to get rid of it. Many things had changed, she had changed, the fashion had changed and after the divorce she wanted to make a break with the past. Victor Edelstein was delighted to see his iconic dresses on mannequins at auction: “I thought it was nice of him to make some money for charity,” says the designer, “but he had worn them a lot and I didn’t think that they would have yielded a lot ”. Instead the sale went very well, a businesswoman named Maureen Dunkel even bought nine. Lady Diana died two months after that auction. Victor Edelstein is now 75 years old and in 1993 he stopped designing clothes and closed his brand. Today he is a professional painter, married to the Italian-born painter Annamaria Succi. Even in painting he managed not to be mediocre: one of his paintings today hangs in the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, the city where his illustrious client Diana Princess of Wales she wore her magenta dress the first of eight times, with lots of love.

Lady Diana in 1991 Tim GrahamGetty Images

