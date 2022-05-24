Princess Diana’s ‘priceless’ wedding tiara to go on display for first time in decades

Alexandra Ferguson

(CNN) – Over the centuries, the tiara, a sort of little sister to the omnipotent symbol of the crown, has come to represent more than just membership in the monarchy. Closely related to the romantic idea of ​​a princess, it is a cultural shorthand for youth and femininity, as well as status. From the plastic Cinderella tiaras worn by millions of girls visiting Disney theme parks each year, to the most recent Met Gala, where celebrities including Blake Lively and even Anna Wintour herself wore encrusted versions of jewelry, the ancient accessory is still relevant today.

This summer, Sotheby’s auction house will showcase some of history’s most influential tiaras, many of which haven’t been seen by the public in decades, in a new exhibition called “Power & Image: Royal & Aristocratic Tiaras.” The show, which opens in London on May 28, is a retrospective of 50 tiaras, dedicated to Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee, marking 70 years since the British monarch took the throne in 1952.

The Spencer tiara, a Spencer family heirloom turned into royalty after Princess Diana wore it on her wedding day in 1981. Credit: Jasper Gough

Included in the display is the Spencers’ tiara, which Princess Diana wore to her wedding to Prince Charles at St. Paul’s Cathedral, a royal union viewed by more than 750 million people in 74 countries. The garland-style tiara, which has a heart-shaped centerpiece studded with diamonds, was loaned to Sotheby’s London by Lord Spencer, Diana’s younger brother, and will go on display for the first time since the 1960s, according to the house. of auctions.

It was a regular accessory for Diana, who reportedly wore it seven times between her marriage in 1981 and her death in 1997.

It is likely that her grandmother, Lady Cynthia Hamilton – who received the tiara as a wedding present in 1919 – gave it to Diana. The family heirloom is believed to have been first forged in 1767, and may have looked different than the version worn by Diana on her wedding day. It is believed that between 1919 and 1930 the accessory was enlarged and modified, although none of the augmentations were officially recorded. According to the auction house, many tiaras similar to the Spencer family’s began as modest brooches or headbands, and for decades jewelers expanded the piece by adding more stones.

One of Queen Victoria’s favorite tiaras, according to Sotheby’s, given to her by Prince Albert when she was 26 years old. Credit: Sotheby’s

And it is, according to Kristian Spofforth, head of jewelry at Sotheby’s London, genuinely priceless. “It’s one of those objects that is impossible to value,” he said in a telephone interview. “Given the public interest in Diana, it is absolutely impossible for us to set a figure. It is one of those few objects that could be said to be priceless.”

Alongside the Spencer Tiara, the exhibition will feature one of Queen Victoria’s favorite pieces: an emerald and diamond crown given to her by Prince Albert when she was 26. Designed in a gothic style, the piece consists of 19 oval-shaped emeralds weighing up to 15 carats.

“The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations have provided us with the perfect opportunity to bring an extraordinary selection of tiaras of noble and royal provenance to the public,” said Spofforth, in a press release. “This is also a wonderful time for us to shine a special light on the dazzling craftsmanship delivered by generations of mainly British jewelers over several centuries of tiara making.”

